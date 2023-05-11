Alia Bhatt becomes luxury brand Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador

Alia shared the news on Twitter and she wrote, “Honoured to represent the house of Gucci as its Global Ambassador. Looking forward to creating magic together.” She will make her first public appearance as Gucci’s face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in South Korea.

Alia Bhatt, who recently made a stunning Met Gala debut, has now become the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The Bollywood diva became the first Indian to be named as the global ambassador for the popular luxury brand. She will make her first public appearance as Gucci’s face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in South Korea, according to Gucci.

The show will take place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, on May 16. The grand event will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country.

Alia shared the news on Twitter and she wrote, “Honoured to represent the house of Gucci as its Global Ambassador. Looking forward to creating magic together”

Fans were excited to hear about the big development and wishes poured in for the actress.

“You keep making us proud,” one fan wrote.

Another user said, “Congratulations proud feeling as a fan.”

Alia has impressed the world time and again when it comes to fashion. Now, Alia will be joining the big names in the glamour industry like Dakota Johnson, Hanni from the Kpop group New Jeans and Harry Styles, as one of the global ambassadors at Gucci.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt made headlines with her debut at this year's Met Gala as she turned muse for designer Prabal Gurung.

She was dressed in a white bridal gown featuring a long train and about one lakh pearls and crystal embellishments which was on this year’s theme 'In Honour of Karl Lagerfeld'.

Her ensemble was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

According to Prabal Gurung, Alia's outfit was hand-embroidered in India on silk tulle.

Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut this year with the film Heart of Stone starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

She will also feature in the upcoming Bollywood film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is expected to hit theatres in July 2023.

She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's highly-anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.