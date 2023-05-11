English
Alia Bhatt becomes luxury brand Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador
By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023

Alia shared the news on Twitter and she wrote, “Honoured to represent the house of Gucci as its Global Ambassador. Looking forward to creating magic together.” She will make her first public appearance as Gucci’s face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in South Korea.

Alia Bhatt, who recently made a stunning Met Gala debut, has now become the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The Bollywood diva became the first Indian to be named as the global ambassador for the popular luxury brand. She will make her first public appearance as Gucci’s face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in South Korea, according to Gucci.

The show will take place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, on May 16. The grand event will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country.
