Alia Bhatt becomes luxury brand Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador

Alia Bhatt, who recently made a stunning Met Gala debut, has now become the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The Bollywood diva became the first Indian to be named as the global ambassador for the popular luxury brand. She will make her first public appearance as Gucci’s face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in South Korea, according to Gucci.

The show will take place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, on May 16. The grand event will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country.

