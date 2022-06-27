Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor brushed away Monday blues of their fans with a sweet surprise. The lovebirds, who tied the nuptial knot around three months back, are all set to embrace parenthood. Alia shared the pregnancy news on social media with a photo of herself. In the picture shared on Instagram Alia is seen on a hospital bed and husband Ranbir Kapoor captured from behind in the same frame. It seems that Alia is undergoing an ultrasound test at a hospital and Ranbir is sitting next to her.

Alia’s post made her fans go on frenzy and many of her Bollywood friends also showered congratulatory messages. However, many on social media consider the post as a promotional gimmick for Alia and Ranbir’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’.

It looks like the speculations around the promotion of the movie are not true. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also confirmed Alia’s pregnancy news with an adorable post on her Instagram stories. Posting a love-filled snap of Ranbir and Alia, the jewellery designer wrote, “My babies are having a baby, I love you both so much.”

Alia's mother Soni Razdan also confirmed the news to E-Times. “There are some moments in life that are so moving and overwhelming in their sheer power and joy. This is one of them. We’re all overwhelmed and dancing with joy,” Razdan was quoted as saying by E-Times.

It is for sure that the much-loved couple is all set to welcome their first child together. As soon as Alia shared the pregnancy post, several Bollywood stars congratulated the couple and dropped heartwarming wishes for their new journey.

Among them was also Alia’s 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot, who was all hearts at the good news. Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ and she will be sharing the screen space with Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Priyanka Chopra, who earlier this year welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, also congratulated Alia, saying, “Congratulation honey, yayyaya, can’t wait.”

“Heart is bursting,” read filmmaker Karan Johar’s comment. Sharing Alia’s pregnancy post on her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma welcomed her and Ranbir “to the club.” The actress wrote, “Welcome to the club, mommy and daddy”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends. The couple will be next seen together in the upcoming mythological fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra’, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.