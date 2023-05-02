Alia Bhatt - The Lady In White - nails Met Gala debut like a total pro

With her gown which took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable Chanel bride collection, Alia Bhatt paid a subtle tribute to the late designer.

One of the most anticipated debutants of the 2023 Met Gala, Alia Bhatt, arrived at the event in a white gown by designer Prabal Gurung on Monday night. The pearl-studded gown, which took inspiration from the Chanel bride collection of Karl Lagerfeld, represented a subtle tribute to the late designer around whom this year’s Met Gala theme is centred.

Alia showed up at the event in a pristine creation by Nepalese American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

She featured in a white pearl-studded strappy corseted couture ball gown paired with a voluminous skirt bottom that flowed in a long trail. The gown was paired with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, and rings and rounded off with a parted half-tied ponytail.

Alia posed for the paparazzi on the iconic stairs of The Met Museum as she walked on the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, she shared in a post that she has always been “fascinated by iconic Chanel brides”.

Sharing the details about her look, in the caption of her post, she wrote that she wanted to wear something which “felt authentic” (pearls), and was “proudly made-in-India”.

In the caption of her post, Alia wrote, “The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

She added that “a girl can never have too many pearls…” and that “the right accessories to complement the look which, in our case, translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.”

Ahead of the event, Prabhal Gurung had also taken to social media to share a peek at the creation he designed Alia.

Alia’s post also mentioned that it not only pays tribute to the iconic Chanel brides, but also to her and Lagerfeld’s pet cats, Edward, and Choupette.

“Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she wrote.

Touted as fashion's biggest night, Met Gala is an annual fundraiser event which takes place on the first Monday of May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year the theme of the event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honour of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019.