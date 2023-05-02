Alia Bhatt - The Lady In White - nails Met Gala debut like a total pro

With her gown which took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable Chanel bride collection, Alia Bhatt paid a subtle tribute to the late designer.

One of the most anticipated debutants of the 2023 Met Gala, Alia Bhatt, arrived at the event in a white gown by designer Prabal Gurung on Monday night. The pearl-studded gown, which took inspiration from the Chanel bride collection of Karl Lagerfeld, represented a subtle tribute to the late designer around whom this year’s Met Gala theme is centred.

Alia showed up at the event in a pristine creation by Nepalese American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

She featured in a white pearl-studded strappy corseted couture ball gown paired with a voluminous skirt bottom that flowed in a long trail. The gown was paired with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, and rings and rounded off with a parted half-tied ponytail.