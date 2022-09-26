Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ trailer released; audience hopeful for a blockbuster

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The movie will feature Akshay Kumar in a role of an archaeologist who races against time to save the Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming action-adventure flick, ‘Ram Setu’ dropped its first trailer today at noon. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar in a role of an archaeologist who races against time to save the Ram Setu, a series of limestone shoals that some suggest is a remainder of the land bridge that connected India to Sri Lanka. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as well.

“Get ready for the ride of a lifetime in this first-of-its-kind action-adventure saga!” wrote Lyca Productions on Twitter while dropping the trailer.

The trailer features a series of action sequences spread across multiple set pieces and locations, as well as an underwater diving sequence with a CGI suit.

Social media users are already reacting to the intriguing teaser.

“Omg, it's gonna be a huge epic movie. Can't wait to catch this movie on Diwali 25th of Oct,” wrote one user.

“If the name of the game is larger-than-life stories that offer something original, then Ram Setu checks off all the boxes for the masses to tune in for this on the BIG SCREEN! Curious & Invested in how this action adventure unfolds. Akshay Kumar's most compelling offering in 2022!” added another user.

“Ram Setu looking BIG on the visual front. The story seems to be mission-based - a race against time for Akshay Kumar - to save the Ram Setu. Release period in sync with the film theme,” added a film journalist on the microblogging platform.

Here are some other reactions:

While many appear hopeful for a festive blockbuster, some have expressed concerns about the less-than-great VFX in the shots of the underwater diving suit. The movie is slated for release on October 25, the same date as Diwali.