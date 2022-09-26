Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ trailer released; audience hopeful for a blockbuster

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The movie will feature Akshay Kumar in a role of an archaeologist who races against time to save the Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming action-adventure flick, ‘Ram Setu’ dropped its first trailer today at noon. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar in a role of an archaeologist who races against time to save the Ram Setu, a series of limestone shoals that some suggest is a remainder of the land bridge that connected India to Sri Lanka. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as well.

“Get ready for the ride of a lifetime in this first-of-its-kind action-adventure saga!” wrote Lyca Productions on Twitter while dropping the trailer.

Get ready for the ride of a lifetime in this first of its kind action-adventure saga!#RamSetu. Only in Theatres. October 25th.@akshaykumar @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @ActorSatyaDev #AbhishekSharma @vikramix @primevideoin #CapeOfGoodFilms @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/OeDpKrlo9R — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 26, 2022 The trailer features a series of action sequences spread across multiple set pieces and locations, as well as an underwater diving sequence with a CGI suit. The trailer features a series of action sequences spread across multiple set pieces and locations, as well as an underwater diving sequence with a CGI suit.

Social media users are already reacting to the intriguing teaser.

“Omg, it's gonna be a huge epic movie. Can't wait to catch this movie on Diwali 25th of Oct,” wrote one user.

Omg, it's gonna be a huge epic movie. Can't wait to catch this movie on diwali 25th of oct😍❤️#RamSetu pic.twitter.com/pyVf29tCD6 — ♡ 𝐾ℎ𝑢𝑠ℎ ♡ (@KGOYAL507) September 26, 2022

“If the name of the game is larger-than-life stories that offer something original, then Ram Setu checks off all the boxes for the masses to tune in for this on the BIG SCREEN! Curious & Invested in how this action adventure unfolds. Akshay Kumar's most compelling offering in 2022!” added another user.

If the name of the game is larger than life stories that offer something original, then #RamSetu checks off all the boxes for the masses to tune in for this on the BIG SCREEN! Curious & Invested on how this action adventure unfolds. #AkshayKumar most compelling offering in 2022! pic.twitter.com/XYuKFklkdC— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 26, 2022

“Ram Setu looking BIG on the visual front. The story seems to be mission-based - a race against time for Akshay Kumar - to save the Ram Setu. Release period in sync with the film theme,” added a film journalist on the microblogging platform.

#RamSetu looking BIG on the visual front. Story seems to be mission based - a race against time for #AkshayKumar - to save the Ram Setu. Release period in sync with film theme. #FingersCrossed. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) September 26, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Finally akshya Kumar return back with a good movie and content....teasure ko dekha kar aisa hee laga raha hai ...... finally iss movie box office dhamal machega......#RamSetu — Deb (@Debasis06699506) September 26, 2022

#Brahmastra was for Children's The real Visual treat is #RamSetu it's first time India that such movies are comingAdventure of JumanjiPerfection of Marvel #RamSetuTeaser is treat for cinema lovers #AkshayKumar nailed it#RamsetuOnDiwali #YeDiwaliRamsetuWali pic.twitter.com/vK1tclr870— Akshay (@KhiladiAkshay_) September 26, 2022

Akshay is like one of the top earning actors in the world but almost all the movies produced under his banner look so cheap. Can't remember the last movie he was in where I was in awe of the scale & quality of the production. #RamSetu looks like yet another missed opportunity! — nakul. (@itsNaCool) September 26, 2022

#Ramsetu First glimpse look quite promising...Hope makers had made it a good movie...Good to see bollywood coming up with new genre ( With New concept)...#AkshayKumar — Syed Slays (@being_syedslayr) September 26, 2022

While many appear hopeful for a festive blockbuster, some have expressed concerns about the less-than-great VFX in the shots of the underwater diving suit. The movie is slated for release on October 25, the same date as Diwali.