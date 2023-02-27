Akshay Kumar’s ‘Selfiee’ bombs at box office, collects Rs 10 crore in first weekend

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Despite Akshay’s earlier films performing poorly at the box office, their first weekend collections were much better than Selfiee.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Selfiee had a dismal start at the box office on its first day, on February 24, with a measly collection of Rs 2.55 crore and the film has not picked up pace since then. In its first weekend, the comic-drama has collected only nearly Rs 10 crore.

The opening day all-India box office collection below Rs 3 crore makes Selfiee one of Akshay Kumar's worst-performing films of all time, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

It has now become one of the Akshay Kumar films to see a disastrous opening at the box office in a decade, according to an Indian Express report.

Even on its second day, the film could not get a good response at the ticket window and as per estimates, it collected Rs 3.80 crore on Saturday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film continued ‘disappointing’ collections at national multiplex chains on its first two days.

On its third day (Sunday), the film managed to collect just Rs 3.90 crore and the film’s total collection after 3 three days, of the first weekend, stood at around Rs 10.25 crore.

ALSO READ |

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

The Hindi remake of the film is helmed by Raj Mehta. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty are playing pivotal roles.

As Selfiee failed to get the expected footfalls, it is speculated that the film will become Akshay's fifth consecutive flop.

Despite Akshay’s earlier films performing poorly at the box office, their first weekend collections were much better than Selfiee. His film Bachchan Paandey’s first-weekend collection was Rs 36.17 crore, Samrat Prithviraj’s collection was Rs 39.40 crore, Raksha Bandhan’s collection was Rs 28.16 crore while Ram Sethu’s collection was Rs 55.48 crore, according to the Indian Express report.

With the staggering success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, there was hope that Bollywood had been revived after it suffered numerous losses last year. However, both Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which released on February 17, tanked in the opening week itself.