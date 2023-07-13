Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 hits roadblock as Censor Board raises concerns

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 faces a potential delay in its release as the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has sent it to the Revision Committee for review, following the controversy surrounding Adipurush. However, sources suggest that the filmmakers claim there is no issue at the moment.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is set to release in August. However, a new report has claimed that the film has hit a roadblock before the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). While a report has claimed that the Censor Board has put a hold on the film’s release, another claim is that the committee has sent OMG 2 to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. The development comes shortly after Adipurush sparked controversy for its dialogues.

Sources told India Today that the Censor Board has taken the step to send the film to the revising committee as a "preemptive measure." The board doesn’t want a repeat of the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush had released last month. For the unversed, Adipurush came under fire after the film featured a few controversial dialogues. The makers had to change the dialogues after the film was released and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issued an apology.

Although Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai are yet to react to the reports, a source close to the film told ETimes that so far, ‘there is no issue.’ They added, “The censor board process is on." The report added that the Censor Board recommended that the film is submitted to the Revision Committee after the board watched the film recently.