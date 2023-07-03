Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 release date, shares new poster

The film, ‘OMG 2’ is written and helmed by Amit Rai. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ at the box office, which is also releasing on August 11.

Akshay Kumar is back with another poster of ‘OMG 2’ offering a glimpse into the new look of his character in the upcoming film. The actor shared the poster and revealed the release date of the movie. The movie is set to be released in theatres on August 11.

Sharing the poster Akshay wrote, “बस कुछ दिनों मे (A few days to go) #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon.”

Also, many of Akshay's followers warned him not to make fun of Hindu Gods in the film.

A fan wrote, “Please don’t make fun of our Hindu gods. It’s a request.”

A few fans also hoped that it wouldn't turn out to be a disaster at the box office like Adipurush.

“Umeed hai Adipurush repeat nahi karenge aap (Hopefully it won’t be a repeat of Adipurush),” read a comment.

Akshay also shared another poster of the film, this time featuring his co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

ALSO READ |

Sharing Pankaj’s poster, Akshay wrote, “ मिलते हैं सच्चाई की राह पर (will meet on the path to truth) #OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon.”

Earlier, Akshay had shared a poster in which he was almost unrecognisable as Lord Shiva.

In the poster, he was seen in the avatar of Lord Shiva, wearing a dhoti with ash smeared on his face.

The film, ‘OMG 2’ is written and helmed by Amit Rai. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film is the sequel to the much-loved film ‘OMG’ starring Paresh Rawal in the role of a common man who picks a fight with god to get his insurance money and Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna who helps the common man in his quest.

The upcoming satirical drama is going to clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’, which is the sequel to the 2001 original, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.