Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 release date, shares new poster

Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 release date, shares new poster

Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 release date, shares new poster
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 2:45:11 PM IST (Published)

The film, ‘OMG 2’ is written and helmed by Amit Rai. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ at the box office, which is also releasing on August 11.

Akshay Kumar is back with another poster of ‘OMG 2’ offering a glimpse into the new look of his character in the upcoming film. The actor shared the poster and revealed the release date of the movie. The movie is set to be released in theatres on August 11.

Sharing the poster Akshay wrote, “बस कुछ दिनों मे (A few days to go) #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon.”
The new poster of the movie featured Akshaya Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. Reacting to his look, a fan wrote, “Awesome look Khiladi saab.. Har Har Mahadev”
