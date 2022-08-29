Akkineni Nagarjuna birthday on August 29: Top performances of the Telugu superstar

By CNBCTV18.com

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birth anniversary today. Born into a ‘filmy family’ to legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna stepped into the world of acting in his childhood. Later, he made his debut as the lead actor in 1986 with the Telugu film Vikram, which was a remake of the Hindi film Hero.

While the movie achieved decent success, Nagarjuna really rose to become a star in 1989 with the release of the Mani Ratnam-directed romantic drama film Geetanjali. The movie went on to win a National Award. Since then, Nagarjuna has been delivering successful movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. He has been part of more than 100 movies and won two National Film Awards.

On his birth anniversary, here is a rundown of some of his best works.

Siva (1989):

Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial debut Siva was a big commercial success. Nagarjuna delivered an on-point performance in this gangster film, which won the Filmfare Award in the Best Film category - Telugu.

Geethanjali (1989): Nagarjuna’s fan-following witnessed a dramatic surge after the release of this Mani Ratnam-directed tragic love story. Due to its bold yet impactful content, the romantic drama won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment that year.

Annamayya (1997): This K Raghavendar Rao-directed movie added to Nagarjuna’s versatility. The movie made him the top Telugu actor at the time. The movie won eight Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards.

Rajanna (2011): Directed by V Vijayendra Prasad, this period action film is loosely based on freedom fighter Suddala Hanmanthu and the Razakar movement. For his role as a revolutionist, Nagarjuna won Nandi Special Jury Award, Special Appreciation (Actor) and CineMAA Awards – Special Jury Award (Actor).

Shiridi Sai (2012): Nagarjuna played the beloved character of Sai Baba with great perfection. The conviction in his performance won him the CineMAA Awards for Best Actor (Jury).

Honourable mention: Zakhm (1998): Though this movie was an out-and-out Ajay Devgn show, Nagarjuna's cameo touched everyone. He played the role of a Hindu film producer who falls for a Muslim woman but hides his marriage from the family due to family pressure and social constraints. His moving performance added to the authenticity of the National Award-winning movie.