Akanksha Dubey suicide case: FIR filed against Bhojpuri singer, his brother for actor's death

Mar 27, 2023

An FIR was filed on Monday against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother for allegedly abetting the suicide of actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi.

The 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth in her hotel room on Sunday. The case is being investigated by the Sarnath police station in Varanasi.
"An FIR has been registered against singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections," Sarnath police station SHO Dharmpal Singh said.
The FIR has been filed based on a complaint made by the actress' mother Madhu Dubey. The charges against the Singh brothers include abetment to suicide and other relevant sections.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai on Sunday said no suicide note was recovered from the room and that it appeared to be a case of suicide.
A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, Dubey had come to Varanasi for a film shoot and was staying at the hotel.
The hotel staff used a masterkey to enter her room at the insistence of Dubey’s colleagues when she did not come out till late on Sunday morning, the police had said.
Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said on Sunday that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter.
Dubey starred in several regional films, including "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (Bhojpuri) and "Veeron ke Veer".
