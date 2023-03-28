Ajay Devgn unveils new Maidaan poster, Teaser release date out

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to make the announcement and shared the poster featuring him in an intense avatar. The teaser of Ajay Devgn's film 'Maidaan' will be attached to his upcoming movie 'Bholaa', which is set to release on March 30.

Ajay Devgn is set to treat his fans to a double treat with the release of his upcoming film Bholaa. On Tuesday, the actor made a special announcement that the teaser of his next film Maidaan will be released on Thursday, March 30. For those who don’t know, Ajay’s film Bholaa will also hit the theatres on the same day. Maidaan is slated for a June 23 release.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to make the announcement and shared the poster featuring him in an intense avatar. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. #Maidaan mein utrega saara India. Teaser out on 30th March."

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1640589533736767488

Ajay Devgn will play the character of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football, in the upcoming biographical sports drama. Actors Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani will star alongside Ajay Devgn in the film.

Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film is said to be dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, have written the screenplay and dialogues of the film respectively, and the music is given by AR Rahman.

The project was reportedly dismantled in 2020, due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers faced a lot of problems the next year as well when the set of the film was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021, as per an NDTV report.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The story of the film which is Ajay's fourth directorial project revolves around a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting several enemies in various forms, human and godly.”