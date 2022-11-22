Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam may get a third instalment, claim reports

At an award function earlier this year, Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that Mohanlal’s acclaimed thriller franchise would get a third instalment. However, this time, the Malayalam ‘Drishyam 3’ and the Hindi version will be released on the same day to ensure that the suspense is not leaked at all, claimed a report.
After receiving an overwhelming response from the audience for Drishyam 2, producers of the crime thriller film are talking about making a third movie in the franchise.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Devgn reprises his character Vijay Salgaonkar who confesses his crime and plans for the perfect cover to protect his family from a murder conviction. In the first instalment of the movie, Vijay’s family is interrogated by the police after IG Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son Sameer goes missing.
The first instalment of the movie was directed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020.
Both the movies were officially adapted from the Malayalam film series of the same name, starring Mohanlal.
At an award function earlier this year, Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that Mohanlal’s acclaimed thriller franchise would get a third instalment. Mohanlal would appear in the film as Georgekutty.
However, this time, the Malayalam ‘Drishyam 3’ and the Hindi version will be released on the same day to ensure that the suspense is not leaked at all, ETimes reported. In the first two parts, the Hindi version of the film was released after the Malayalam film.
“The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it," ETimes quoted a source as saying.
The team will work out the modalities of the movies soon and it will not take seven years. Drishyam 2 is set seven years after the character Vijay Salgaonkar clears his name in the investigation of the missing boy. The third instalment is likely to be helmed by Kumar Mangat's son Abhishek Pathak.