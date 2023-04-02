Ajay Devgn turns 54 today: Here is a look at top performances of the action star

Ajay Devgn has been in the industry for over three decades now and his versatility across genres has left the audiences impressed. He is celebrating his 54th birthday on April 2. He is one of the few actors who has effectively experimented with different genres while entertaining audiences.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is in news for his latest release Bholaa, a Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil blockbuster Kaithil. The film, which was released in theatres on March 30, is getting a good response. Ajay Devgn has also donned the director’s hit for the movie while playing the lead role. The actor is going to celebrate his 54th birthday on April 2. He is one of the few actors who has effectively experimented with different genres while entertaining audiences.

Ajay Devgn has been in the industry for over three decades now. His depiction of Bhagat Singh in one movie contrasts sharply with his portrayal of Gopal in the Golmaal films. His captivating performance in Drishyam held viewers' attention. He has proved his versatility as an actor several times across genres.

Here is a look at his best movies:

Zakhm (1998)

Ajay Devgn's performance in Mahesh Bhatt's emotional thriller Zakhm, released in 1998, helped the actor to gain massive popularity. The narrative centres on an illegitimate son who struggles against social prejudices to seek justice for his late mother. His brilliant acting in this movie earned him his first National Award.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay Devgn received his second National Award, the Filmfare Critics Award, and three Filmfare Awards in 2002 for Rajkumar Santoshi's masterpiece The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Omkara (2005)

In 2005, Vishal Bharadwaj directed Omkara and captivated viewers with its riveting adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. Ajay Devgn played the lead role of Omkara in the movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, and Kareena Kapoor.

Gangaajal (2003)

Prakash Jha's Gangaajal achieves the ideal balance between substance and masala entertainment. Ajay Devgn gave a standout performance as SP Amit Kumar, adding just enough moral complexity to keep us interested in the movie even years afterwards. This movie has also won a National award.

Raincoat (2004)

Devgn plays the indecisive and meek Manu, who is hopelessly in love, but finds it difficult to express his emotions, departing from his customary heroic roles.

Singham (2011)

In this Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama Ajay Devgn’s performance as a righteous police officer was remarkable. The second part of Singham was also released and recently the third instalment of the Singham franchise was announced. The third part of the cop drama is expected to be released in Diwali 2024.

Drishyam (2015)

This thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The second part of this movie was also released last year. Ajay played the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in this movie and his on-screen confrontation with Tabu, an IPS officer, has impressed the audience.