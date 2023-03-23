Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3 to have a Diwali 2024 release, check details

The film is said to bring Rohit Shetty’s cop universe together and it will also feature Deepika Padukone. The plot of Singham 3 is said to revolve around the problem of Pakistan-patronised cross-border terrorism with Ajay Devgn returning as the courageous Maharashtrian cop.

The third instalment of the Singham franchise, featuring Ajay Devgn has got a release date for Diwali 2024, according to reports. Though there is no official announcement about the release date of this cop drama yet, the Mint reported that the film will have a Diwali release next year.

Earlier, director Rohit Shetty revealed that the film will go on the floors in April 2023. He also announced that Deepika Padukone will be joining Singham 3.

After Pathaan, Deepika is all set to be seen in Fighter in which she has teamed up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Singham 3 will also feature special appearances from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, bringing together Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi together.

Ajay Devgn first confirmed the news about Singham 3, back in January. Devgn tweeted, "God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is 🔥 God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hyUvhGelnY— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 2, 2023

Ranveer Singh also shared that after hearing the film's script he expected the audiences could expect a lot of entertainment from this action drama. The actor said that he was on his feet, applauding the director when he heard the script and he predicted that there will be chaos in cinema halls when certain scenes play out on the big screen, according to a Times of India report.

Recently, Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films amid big-ticket films performing poorly at the box office. Films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 among others managed to perform decently at the box office due to their brand recognition, according to film trade analysts.