Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Thank God' earns 18 crore in first three days

By PTI

Mini In a statement, production house T-Series shared the third day India box office numbers of "Thank God".

Family entertainer "Thank God" has raised over Rs 18 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days of its release, the makers said Friday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie released in theatres on Tuesday.

"Thank God" is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for "Dhamaal" and "Masti" film franchises.

In a statement, production house T-Series shared the third day India box office numbers of "Thank God".

"IndraKumar directorial #ThankGod keeps its head high as the film garners Rs 4.15 cr on its Day3. The total (business) is Rs 18.25 crore," the statement read.

The film features Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

"Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.