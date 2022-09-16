    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Ajay Devgn opens new multiplex of his venture NY Cinemas in Ahmedabad

    Ajay Devgn opens new multiplex of his venture NY Cinemas in Ahmedabad

    Ajay Devgn opens new multiplex of his venture NY Cinemas in Ahmedabad
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    This is not the first multiplex by NY Cinemas in Gujarat. The multiplex has its presence in Bhuj and Surendranagar and further plans to open its branches in Anand, Surat and Rajkot. 

    Bollywood star Ajay Devgn venture NY Cinemas, named after his children Nysa and Yug, is all set to open a new multiplex in Ahmedabad. The actor took to Twitter to share this news with his fans.
    NY Cinemas is now aiming for rapid expansion in the multiplex business. It already has 19 screens and targets 250 screens in the next five years.
    The 25,000 sq. ft multiplex is located at Ahmedabad's Motera Road. The multiplex houses four auditoriums, an action-filled filmy lounge with a live kitchen.
    The movie multiplex offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen capable of playing 3D movies and an auditorium with all reclining seats.
    This is not the first multiplex by NY Cinemas in Gujarat.
    The multiplex has its presence in Bhuj and Surendranagar and further plans to open its branches in Anand, Surat and Rajkot. Earlier, Ajay Devgn had expressed his desire to expand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
    "There is enough disposable income in the tier-2, tier-3 cities. People there seek secure and comfortable places to go out with their families. Unlike tier-1, the afternoon shows are also full in the non-metros because they feel the quality of experience is as good as the metros, contributing to their willingness to invest in entertainment," he stated.
    Kangana Ranaut lauded Ajay Devgn over his multiplex venture, saying that this is the best possible way that a superstar can utilise his influence and resources as it creates employment along with adding to screen count.
    Also Read: Ranveer Singh tell cops his nude photo was 'morphed'
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ajay DevgnGujarat

    Previous Article

    Chetan Bhagat on new podcast deeptalk: I can’t tell people to step out of their comfort zone and not do it myself

    Next Article

    Happy Birthday Nick Jonas — Top 5 songs of the singing sensation

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng