Ajay Devgn opens new multiplex of his venture NY Cinemas in Ahmedabad

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This is not the first multiplex by NY Cinemas in Gujarat. The multiplex has its presence in Bhuj and Surendranagar and further plans to open its branches in Anand, Surat and Rajkot.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn venture NY Cinemas, named after his children Nysa and Yug , is all set to open a new multiplex in Ahmedabad. The actor took to Twitter to share this news with his fans.

NY Cinemas is now aiming for rapid expansion in the multiplex business. It already has 19 screens and targets 250 screens in the next five years.

The 25,000 sq. ft multiplex is located at Ahmedabad's Motera Road. The multiplex houses four auditoriums, an action-filled filmy lounge with a live kitchen.

Get ready Ahmedabad! #NYCinemas is all set to expand its horizon. Here's to a शुभारंभ ✨ pic.twitter.com/VnEBPXT4mx— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 15, 2022

The movie multiplex offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen capable of playing 3D movies and an auditorium with all reclining seats.

This is not the first multiplex by NY Cinemas in Gujarat.

The multiplex has its presence in Bhuj and Surendranagar and further plans to open its branches in Anand, Surat and Rajkot. Earlier, Ajay Devgn had expressed his desire to expand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

"There is enough disposable income in the tier-2, tier-3 cities. People there seek secure and comfortable places to go out with their families. Unlike tier-1, the afternoon shows are also full in the non-metros because they feel the quality of experience is as good as the metros, contributing to their willingness to invest in entertainment," he stated.