Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa which garnered mixed reviews after its release in theatres in March, is now available on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ajay Devgn and featuring a star-studded cast including Tabu, Gajraj Rao, and others. The Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi features Ajay Devgn as the protagonist.

The movie offers an enthralling storyline filled with suspense, adventure, action and the quest for a long-awaited reunion between a father and a daughter.

If you missed it in theatres, you can now watch Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video.

The action drama was released in theatres on March 30 and it received mixed reviews from the audiences. The film, jointly produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures, garnered more than Rs 110 crore at the box office.

For those eager to catch the film on Amazon Prime Video, Bholaa is available on a rental basis through the Prime Video Store. The rental cost is Rs 399, and viewers can choose from UHD (ultra-standard definition), SD (standard definition), or HD (high definition) formats. Renting the film grants 30 days of access to watch it and an additional 48 hours to finish once started.

The film's distribution partners, Panorama Studios and PVR Pictures facilitated its release in theatres, and now, on May 11, 2023, Bholaa has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film is presented in its original Hindi audio format with English subtitles.

Bholaa features Ajay Devgn in the lead role as Bholaa, an ex-convict who is desperately waiting to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison. However, a meticulously planned cocaine takedown throws his plans off track, leading him on a thrilling adventure filled with unexpected encounters, daunting challenges, and constant danger at every step. As Bholaa's journey unfolds, the complexity of the situation becomes apparent, leaving audiences eager to discover when he will finally reunite with his daughter.

The original Tamil movie was a blockbuster hit. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured Karthi in the lead role.