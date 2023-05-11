The film was released in theatres on March 30,2023. The movie offers an enthralling storyline filled with suspense, adventure, action and the quest for a long-awaited reunion between a father and a daughter.If you missed it in theatres, you can now watch Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa which garnered mixed reviews after its release in theatres in March, is now available on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ajay Devgn and featuring a star-studded cast including Tabu, Gajraj Rao, and others. The Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi features Ajay Devgn as the protagonist.

The movie offers an enthralling storyline filled with suspense, adventure, action and the quest for a long-awaited reunion between a father and a daughter.

If you missed it in theatres, you can now watch Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video.