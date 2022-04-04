After Oscars, Grammy Awards leave out Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri from 'In Memoriam' section

Legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was not included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, a week after the Academy Awards left out the music icon from its homage segment.

Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died on January 6 due to multiple organ failure. She was 92-years-old. Her absence from the tribute section of the 2022 Grammys ceremony, held on early Monday morning in Las Vegas, left her fans disappointed with many taking to Twitter to criticize the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood's biggest musical awards.

Calling out the Grammys for honouring only American music, a user said the event felt "futile and insignificant." The user said, "A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India's most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for 'global' music- only American."

Another social media user criticized the Academy Awards and Grammys for not sticking to their claims of promoting diversity. "Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly none of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar in their section to remember artists who are no longer with us. #GRAMMYs #Oscars #LataMangeshkar," the post read.

"Shame on Oscar & Grammy Award's org. !! They haven't even pay tribute to late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji..! #shame #Grammy #Awards #LataMangeshkar #Oscar," a user said on Twitter.

One user posted, "So both the Oscars and the Grammys failed to honor the late great Lata Mangeshkar in their respective memoriam segments? That's a shame. #GrammyAwards #Oscars." A Twitter user said not just Mangeshkar, the Grammys also left out veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri (69). Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea on January 15, days after Mangeshkar's demise. "#GRAMMYs didn't pay tribute to the greatest singer of Indian history: #LataMangeshkar or #bappilahiri." A user wrote, "Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go Forgetting #LataMangeshkar ,the Legend," the tweet read.

Another post read: "No Lata Mangeshkar in the Grammys In Memoriam... This is such a Shame! How do you even miss out on arguably the most prolific singer in the world ? @RecordingAcad Do better!"

The 'In Memoriam' segment of the Grammys paid tributes to legendary drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, Hollywood acting greats Sidney Poitier and Betty White, singer-actors Meat Loaf, Vicente Fernandez, jazz composer Chick Corea, among many others.

According to ETOnline, while the show reportedly began with a list of hundreds of names to possibly include, the length of the segment required them to pare down the final list of those to be included. A much more comprehensive list is featured on the Grammys website, which also does not mention Mangeshkar or Lahiri.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Academy Awards, had also left out cinema icon Dilip Kumar from its 'In Memoriam' list. However, at its 2022 edition the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) featured Mangeshkar in the 'In Memoriam' segment and described the music icon as "an Indian playback singer, who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years".