After back-to-back flops, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 may release on OTT instead of theatres

Rumours are that the makers of OMG 2 are opting for a direct-to-digital release on either Voot or Jio Cinema platform.

After back-to-back box office failures like Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Selfiee, Akshay Kumar is having a tough time. And now, his upcoming film Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) might directly head for an OTT release to avoid a theatrical debacle.

Rumours are that the makers of OMG 2 are opting for a direct-to-digital release on either Voot or Jio Cinema platform. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

The film is helmed by Amit Rai and bankrolled by Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde. The sequel of the 2012 blockbuster film Oh My God stars Akshay Kumar alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil and Yami Gautam.

Fans are even ready to get an OTT subscription to watch the film.

The first film OMG was widely loved by the audience which made it one of the most commercially successful films of 2012. Therefore, Akshay’s fans were expecting the sequel to be of the same standards, and they expect it to be a blockbuster for the actor.

However, several fans supported the decision and said Akshay should come back to theatres only with good films like Hera Pheri 3.

Earlier, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claimed that after Akshay Kumar’s recent failures, the film OMG 2 had no takers.

He had claimed that OMG 2 is facing difficulties to rope in any distributor or OTT platform to release the film.

Looking at the past record of Akshay, three of his last 10 films Laxmii, Atrangi Re and Cutputli were released on OTT platforms.

The other seven films that were released in theatres, Sooryavanshi proved to be a blockbuster and Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee and Ram Setu performed miserably at the box office.