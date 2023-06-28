After Adipurush debacle, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to make a return to TV from next week

The popular mythological series will be brought back to television by Shemaroo TV. Adipurush has been widely criticised for factual errors, distasteful dialogues and poor VFX work.

As Om Raut’s Adipurush continues to nosedive at the box office, Shemaroo TV has announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic show Ramayan will soon be available on TV for fans to re-watch. The mythological show will air every day from July 3 at 7:30 PM on the channel.

Shemaroo TV made the announcement by sharing a small clip of the popular show from the 1980s, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia played the titular roles of Ram and Sita and Sunil Lahiri played the role of Lakshman.

Since the release of the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, viewers have been comparing the film with the classic TV show. Almost everyone agreed that Ramanand Sagar's adaptation of the Hindu epic was miles ahead.

The Ramayan TV show was also re-run during the first wave of COVID-19 after much public demand. The re-telecast was available on Doordarshan.

Coming back to Adipurush , the film has been widely criticised for factual errors, distasteful dialogues and poor VFX work. The lead roles of Ram and Sita are played by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the film, while the roles of Hanuman and Ravan are played by Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan, respectively.

Earlier, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar reacted to Adipurush and questioned how co-writer Manoj Muntashir “conceived such dialogues”, reported by news agency ANI.

The film had successfully generated great buzz before its release. Due to this, Adipurush had a mega opening as it minted Rs 86.75 crore on its opening day. The film then earned Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 69.10 crore on Sunday.

By Monday, Adipurush nosedived at the box office and collected only Rs 20 crore as the negative reviews spread.

The film has witnessed a further dip ever since and earned only Rs 1.90 crore, as per early estimates on its 12th day at the domestic box office. Adipurush's total earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 279.78 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk.