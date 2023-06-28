CNBC TV18
After Adipurush debacle, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to make a return to TV from next week

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 3:18:57 PM IST (Published)

The popular mythological series will be brought back to television by Shemaroo TV. Adipurush has been widely criticised for factual errors, distasteful dialogues and poor VFX work.

As Om Raut’s Adipurush continues to nosedive at the box office, Shemaroo TV has announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic show Ramayan will soon be available on TV for fans to re-watch. The mythological show will air every day from July 3 at 7:30 PM on the channel.

Shemaroo TV made the announcement by sharing a small clip of the popular show from the 1980s, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia played the titular roles of Ram and Sita and Sunil Lahiri played the role of Lakshman.
Since the release of the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, viewers have been comparing the film with the classic TV show. Almost everyone agreed that Ramanand Sagar's adaptation of the Hindu epic was miles ahead.
