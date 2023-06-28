After Adipurush debacle, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to make a return to TV from next week

The popular mythological series will be brought back to television by Shemaroo TV. Adipurush has been widely criticised for factual errors, distasteful dialogues and poor VFX work.

As Om Raut’s Adipurush continues to nosedive at the box office, Shemaroo TV has announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic show Ramayan will soon be available on TV for fans to re-watch. The mythological show will air every day from July 3 at 7:30 PM on the channel.

Shemaroo TV made the announcement by sharing a small clip of the popular show from the 1980s, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia played the titular roles of Ram and Sita and Sunil Lahiri played the role of Lakshman.

Ramanand Sagar's old Ramayan to telecast on TV amid controversy over Adipurush film; Shemaroo TV announces telecast of Ramayan from 3rd July at 7:30 pm pic.twitter.com/i3R4hJEfVH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 28, 2023

Since the release of the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, viewers have been comparing the film with the classic TV show. Almost everyone agreed that Ramanand Sagar's adaptation of the Hindu epic was miles ahead.