Advanced bookings for SRK’s 'Pathaan' are open, tickets selling for as high as Rs 2,200 in Delhi

Advanced bookings for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan have begun today. The movie, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after five years, will hit the theatres on Wednesday, January 25. Despite being a target of the boycott trends, the hype around the movie has meant that advanced booking alone may propel it to Rs 1.8-2 crore. Within just hours of the advanced booking opening, some shows in metros like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi are already sold out.

According to numbers from Sacnilk, a platform that collates all movie estimates like tickets, gross, etc, the number of advanced tickets booked in limited theatres across India for Pathaan stood at 42,000 just a couple of hours after cinema-goers were allowed to book. The platform estimated a gross collection of around Rs 1.85 crore from these early bookings alone.

The unprecedented demand for tickets has led to dynamic pricing for advanced booking. As a result, ticket prices have rapidly soared for many showings. In Delhi, tickets for the IMAX show with recliner seats were being sold for Rs 2,200 at PVR Select City Walk. Despite the high price, tickets were being rapidly sold out.

In Mumbai’s Lower Pavel, tickets at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium for recliner seats at IMAX shows were being sold for Rs 1,450, even as seats were being rapidly booked.

Pathaan’s advanced booking in international markets has also surpassed the lifetime collections from KGF: Chapter 2, one of the highest-grossing movies from India, in Germany. Pathaan has already earned Rs 1.32 crore in Germany from advanced bookings, reported BollywoodLife.

Pathaan has been produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind the blockbuster hit War, and is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will be making a cameo as Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. The movie stars SRK as RAW field agent Feroz Pathaan with Deepika Padukone opposite SRK and John Abraham playing the antagonist.