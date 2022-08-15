Adnan Sami birthday: Top songs of the supremely talented musician-singer

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sami has been in news for his body transformation -- from being obese to becoming a fitness icon. The singer, who used to weigh 220 kg once, now weighs around 65-70 kg.

Adnan Sami is a music wizard. He is as mesmerising with western music as with Hindustani classical songs. His songs are often a fusion of the two rich music styles. Born in Pakistan on August 15, 1971, Sami started his career with English songs. His first hit song was Run For His Life, which he recorded for UNICEF. Since then, Sami has churned out several hits.

In 2003, Sami entered the Limca Book of Records for being the only Asian artiste to have a sold-out Wembley Stadium for two consecutive nights. He was also acknowledged as the fastest keyboard player in the world by the US-based Keyboard magazine. His music has won him awards in several countries. He has been recognised with the Special Award from the UK Parliament. In Pakistan, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the government of India has felicitated him with the Glory of India Award.

Sami has been in news for his body transformation -- from being obese to becoming a fitness icon. The singer, who used to weigh 220 kg once, now weighs around 65-70 kg.

On his 51st birthday, here's a rundown of his most famous songs:

Kabhi To Nazar Milao:

In 2000, Sami collaborated with Asha Bhosle for this timeless gem. This was his first song in India.

Lift Karadey: This quirky song was the second most successful song from the album Kabhi To Nazar Milao. The song also features Govinda.

Tera Chehra: The song broke sales records and became India's best-selling album in 2002. Starring Rani Mukerji, the title track of the album is a heart-warming romantic song.

Nain Se Naino Ko Mila: The song featuring Raveena Tandon is the perfect blend of western and Hindustani music which is Sami's forte. It is also part of the Tera Chehra album.

Kabhi Nahi: This was another breakout song from the album Tera Chehra. As opposed to other romantic songs from the album, this playful song tickled bones and made for a fun party song. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Sami for the song.

Aye Udi Udi: The song from the movie Saathiya (2002) was composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar. Beautifully sung by Sami, the song captures the playfulness associated with love.

Sun Zara: The music of this 2005 Salman Khan starrer movie Lucky: No Time For Love is gold. The album, composed by Sami, shows his prowess as a musician. Sung by Sonu Nigam, this beautiful song continues to rule the hearts of music lovers.

Shayad Yehi To Pyar Hai: Shot in the frozen Russian landscape, the song is also part of the Lucky: No Time For Love music album. It brings together Sami and music legend Lata Mangeshkar. The melody touches the heart and the two legendary singers make this song magical.

Noor E Khuda: This song from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie My Name Is Khan sums up the entire journey of the character on a mission to meet with the US President. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song presents a mix of western bar blues and Sufi music.

Bhar Do Jholi: It is qawwali sung by Sami for Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Like Noor E Khuda, this Adnan Sami song chronicled the journey of Salman Khan's character as he reunites a young Pakistani girl, lost in India, with her family.