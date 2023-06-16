Adipurush Twitter Review: Fans praise Prabhas, Kriti Sanon; many disappointed with VFX work

After an overwhelming response on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer is garnering praise and appreciation from the viewers. In the initial reviews, many views on social media praised the mythological drama while hailing the lead pair Prabhas and Kriti Sanon for their acting.

Filmmaker Om Raut’s much-awaited film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon finally hit theatres today, June 16. Fans flocked to the theatres with the first few shows running house full. After an overwhelming response on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer is garnering praise and appreciation from the viewers. In the initial reviews, many views on social media praised the mythological drama while hailing the lead pair Prabhas and Kriti Sanon for their acting.

Fans lauded the performances of the other lead actors, including Saif Ali Khan, and the direction of Om Raut. Although many pointed out that the VFX work still wasn’t up to the mark, overall the film won the heart of the audiences.

“#Adipurush is a very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of the lead character was too good with no flaws.. Om direction superb, some scene vfx were outstanding,” a user wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Rebelsuraj7/status/1669542402238083072

Many fans said that the first half of the film particularly stands out while the second half has the primary attraction of the war sequence.

One viewer wrote, “1st half veree undi many high scenes. 2nd half total war sequences undatam valla vfx problem though above average. ”

https://twitter.com/Nithin_kumarrr/status/1669562379200507905

However, both halves were rated highly by fans as another user wrote, “First half is super, 2nd half is mind blowing.”

https://twitter.com/ankitsingh7272/status/1669551504074883073

A viewer called the VFX work half-baked but praised the screenplay and music.

“Some movies shouldn’t be judged but just be appreciated. Adipurush is that film for this modern world. Apart from the dragged second half, the movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans. Negatives: VFX is still half baked, Positives : Screenplay, Music,” read the comment.

https://twitter.com/SsmbWorshipper/status/1669479630552846337

Meanwhile, several fans couldn’t stop talking about the songs and music of the film.

One fan wrote, “It’s not a song, Every Hindu Emotions, Goosebumps!”

https://twitter.com/Uday4BJP/status/1669536219846569984

Even people leaving theatres had positive things to say about the film.

https://twitter.com/SubbuSubhas8/status/1669542178144817152

However, some fans were disappointed as the film did not stand up to their expectations. One user said, “Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content … Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul.”

https://twitter.com/_VishwajitPatil/status/1669559324077867008

The film Adipurush made a head start ahead of its release by reportedly earning Rs 3 crore from bookings of tickets. Film buffs believe the movie is likely to smash many box office records in the coming days.