Adipurush Twitter Review: Fans praise Prabhas, Kriti Sanon; many disappointed with VFX work

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023

After an overwhelming response on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer is garnering praise and appreciation from the viewers. In the initial reviews, many views on social media praised the mythological drama while hailing the lead pair Prabhas and Kriti Sanon for their acting.

Filmmaker Om Raut’s much-awaited film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon finally hit theatres today, June 16. Fans flocked to the theatres with the first few shows running house full. After an overwhelming response on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer is garnering praise and appreciation from the viewers. In the initial reviews, many views on social media praised the mythological drama while hailing the lead pair Prabhas and Kriti Sanon for their acting.

Fans lauded the performances of the other lead actors, including Saif Ali Khan, and the direction of Om Raut. Although many pointed out that the VFX work still wasn’t up to the mark, overall the film won the heart of the audiences.
“#Adipurush is a very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of the lead character was too good with no flaws.. Om direction superb, some scene vfx were outstanding,” a user wrote on Twitter.
