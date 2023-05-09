Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush trailer out, fans praise VFX improvement

The makers have released the trailer of Adipurush. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Adipurush - celebrating victory of good over evil.” The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also part of the film.

The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. The makers have released the trailer of Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also playing pivotal roles in this mythological epic drama. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scNmYjoR-qM

The trailer, with improvised VFX work, was released on YouTube at 1:53 pm on Tuesday. The trailer seems to have stood up to the great expectations of fans who are widely appreciating the hard work of the makers.

Director Om Raut’s film adaptation of the epic Ramayana, starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh had been creating buzz ever since its teaser released last year. After facing heavy criticism it was sent for a complete redo of VFX and special effects.

The trailer opens with Lord Hanuman recounting the tale of Lord Ram as Raghava (Prabhas) and Lakshmana (Sunny Singh), as well as Janaki (Kriti Sanon), are shown on the screen during their exile (vanvas). It further provides a glimpse of the event that led to Janaki’s abduction and Raghava's journey to release her.

The trailer crossed 2 million views in the first hour of its release on YouTube.

Fans were excited to see the new trailer, and many appreciated the improved VFX.

“The production team really did hard work this time…. Hats off for the hard word.. The visuals improved…. Great work by the team,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

Another fan expressed that the makers redeemed themselves with the trailer and the disappointment over the teaser is now forgotten.

“GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer man, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothing, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer,” a fan commented on Twitter.

While another fan compared the film to the level of Hollywood as he wrote, “#AdipurushTrailer Hits the bulls eye??????..Theatrical experience ela vuntundo asalu ..Hollywood feels most of the shots”

A few film critics also praised the makers for their hard work. Film Critic & Trade Analyst, Sumit Kadel wrote, “Director @omraut has created a 3D visual spectacle of highest order, such Live Action film has never been attempted in Indian cinema before which certainly looks outstanding on big screen.. Many moments in the trailer evokes Goosebumps.”

On Monday, the film’s trailer was screened for select fans in Hyderabad with the event being attended by Prabhas as well as the film’s other stars, and director Om Raut.

Following the event, the trailer was leaked on social media before its official release. However, with the support of fans and prompt response from Twitter, the leaked media was taken off from the social media platform to ensure the official release wasn’t affected.

‘Adipurush’ is set to hit the theatres on June 16 in all languages and it will be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, on June 13.