Adipurush trailer out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon bring back the epic tale of Ramayana

For all Prabhas fans, the wait is finally over. The makers have released the trailer of Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also part of the film. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The trailer opens with Lord Hanuman who narrates the tale of Lord Ram. Adipurush will release on June 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scNmYjoR-qM