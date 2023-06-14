Adipurush tickets sell for Rs 2,000 in Delhi, Prabhas starrer likely to earn Rs 3 crore before its release

As per reports, the three top cinema chains - PVR, Cinepolis and INOX have already sold approximately 35,000 tickets for the weekend.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush has created a massive buzz among the fans ahead of its release. The mythological drama, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is going to hit theatres on Friday, June 16. Despite facing numerous delays it has created a huge interest and now its ticket prices for advance booking have skyrocketed to Rs 2,000 in Delhi. Similar prices were seen in other cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Noida and more.

Trade analysts estimate the film has already earned Rs 3 crore in pre-release ticket bookings and it may break the records of blockbusters like KGF and RRR.

As per a Zee Business report, the three top cinema chains, PVR, Cinepolis and INOX have already sold approximately 35,000 tickets for the weekend and overall, around 50,000 tickets have been sold across the country.

According to reports, the ticket prices of the film have soared to Rs 2,000 for the first day of the release at PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka in Delhi.

Meanwhile, at PVR Select City Walk (Gold), the first-day shows were sold out and tickets for the next day were selling at Rs 1,800.

At PVR Gold, Logix City Centre in Noida, tickets are available at Rs 1,650.

In Mumbai's Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC, the prices have also soared to Rs 2,000 for all shows with first-day shows sold out in several theatres.

In Bengaluru's PVR, Director's Cut, and REX Walk, tickets for the film were selling for Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,800.

Tickets at Kolkata's South City Mall were selling for Rs 1,060.

Adipurush to earn Rs 3 crore ahead of its release

Industry insiders estimate that the film has earned approximately Rs 3 crore before its theatrical release, through advance bookings alone, signalling a promising start. However, the amount isn’t high considering the staggering budget of the film.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a calculation on Adipurush’s Box Office collection on Twitter.

He wrote "#Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation. Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price of Rs 200. It would just add Rs 3 crore to the overall gross Box Office collection.”

According to reports, as the film has been made with a massive budget of nearly Rs 700 crore, the film will need to break several box office collection records to become profitable.