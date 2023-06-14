CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsAdipurush tickets sell for Rs 2,000 in Delhi, Prabhas starrer likely to earn Rs 3 crore before its release

Adipurush tickets sell for Rs 2,000 in Delhi, Prabhas starrer likely to earn Rs 3 crore before its release

Adipurush tickets sell for Rs 2,000 in Delhi, Prabhas starrer likely to earn Rs 3 crore before its release
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 12:02:31 PM IST (Published)

As per reports, the three top cinema chains - PVR, Cinepolis and INOX have already sold approximately 35,000 tickets for the weekend.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush has created a massive buzz among the fans ahead of its release. The mythological drama, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is going to hit theatres on Friday, June 16. Despite facing numerous delays it has created a huge interest and now its ticket prices for advance booking have skyrocketed to Rs 2,000 in Delhi. Similar prices were seen in other cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Noida and more.

Trade analysts estimate the film has already earned Rs 3 crore in pre-release ticket bookings and it may break the records of blockbusters like KGF and RRR.
ALSO READ |
Prabhas Starrer Adipurush trailer leaked hours before the official release
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X