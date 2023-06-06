Adipurush team to keep one seat empty in every theatre for Lord Hanuman

In an official statement the makers of Adipurush said that the gesture is to pay respects to Lord Hanuman who is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. The film is made with a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore and it is expected to be a grand visual feast for the audiences.

The screening of south superstar Prabhas starrer Adipurush is going to witness a unique feature at the theatres. A seat in every theatre, during the screening of the much-anticipated mythological drama, will remain vacant, the makers of Adipurush have announced. The vacant seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is regarded as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

As it is said that Lord Hanuman appears wherever Ramayana is recited, the makers have come up with this unique idea, according to an official statement.

“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman,” the statement read.

In the film Prabhas essays the role of Lord Ram and popular Marathi actor Devdatta Nage appears in the role of Lord Hanuman.

The mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana is shot in Hindi and Telugu languages, and it is up for a Pan-India release in other languages as well, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana.

The film has previously faced numerous obstacles since the release of its teaser in 2022. It faced a major backlash over its poor visual effects, which forced the makers to overhaul the entire VFX work and delay the release.

