Adipurush team to keep one seat empty in every theatre for Lord Hanuman

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 4:35:26 PM IST (Published)

In an official statement the makers of Adipurush said that the gesture is to pay respects to Lord Hanuman who is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. The film is made with a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore and it is expected to be a grand visual feast for the audiences.

The screening of south superstar Prabhas starrer Adipurush is going to witness a unique feature at the theatres. A seat in every theatre, during the screening of the much-anticipated mythological drama, will remain vacant, the makers of Adipurush have announced. The vacant seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is regarded as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

As it is said that Lord Hanuman appears wherever Ramayana is recited, the makers have come up with this unique idea, according to an official statement.
The Om Raut directorial starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles will hit the theatres on June 16.
