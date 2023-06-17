Several Twitter users have accused the makers of Adipurush of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets that were critical of the film.

Now, the Om Raut directorial has stirred a fresh controversy after a Twitter user alleged that the makers offered bribes to delete the negative reviews about the movie. The movie is also in fresh trouble as a case has been filed by a right-wing group in Delhi High Court for hurting the sentiment of Hindus by the wrong portrayal of Lord Ram in the film.

Several Twitter users have accused the makers of Adipurush of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets that were critical of the film. Besides, users have also alleged that they were being offered money to promote the film on their respective Twitter handles.

Users have shared screenshots of the texts which they allegedly received from the makers of Adipurush after they posted negative reviews about the movie.

One user wrote, “So Adipurush team is paying me Rs 9500 per tweet to post positive reviews about the movie. But I am not Bikau like RW, I carry my dharma on my sleeves and I will never compromise for it.”

Another user suggested that even if the makers gave him Rs 75,000 per tweet, he won’t remove his negative reviews of Adipurush.

Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person. #AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/iaUWI80vdv “Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person,” read one tweet.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, also took an indirect dig at the makers of Adipurush. The ‘Queen’ star shared a series of pictures of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman on her Instagram Story. She posted the photos with the song ‘Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo’ from Dev Anand’s famous 1971 film, Haré Rama Haré Krishna.

Meanwhile, a right-wing group named Hindu Sena also moved Delhi High Court on Saturday against the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film seeking direction from the authorities to stop the film from public viewing. The petitioner alleged that the movie hurt the sentiments of Hindus by portraying religious leaders and characters in an inappropriate manner, according to ANI.

Despite the negative reviews, Adipurush has managed to do great business at the box office on its opening day. The cinematic adaptation of Ramayan collected nearly Rs 95 crore throughout India on the first day of its release and Rs 140 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen how the film will fare at the domestic ticket windows in the coming days.