3 Min(s) Read
Several Twitter users have accused the makers of Adipurush of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets that were critical of the film.
Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ was released in theatres with great fanfare on Friday, June 16, and it’s getting a good response at the theatres despite mixed reviews. However, the mythological drama had its share of criticism and trolling on social media for poor VFX work, screenplay and dialogues.
Now, the Om Raut directorial has stirred a fresh controversy after a Twitter user alleged that the makers offered bribes to delete the negative reviews about the movie. The movie is also in fresh trouble as a case has been filed by a right-wing group in Delhi High Court for hurting the sentiment of Hindus by the wrong portrayal of Lord Ram in the film.
Several Twitter users have accused the makers of Adipurush of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets that were critical of the film. Besides, users have also alleged that they were being offered money to promote the film on their respective Twitter handles.