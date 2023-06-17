Several Twitter users have accused the makers of Adipurush of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets that were critical of the film.

Now, the Om Raut directorial has stirred a fresh controversy after a Twitter user alleged that the makers offered bribes to delete the negative reviews about the movie. The movie is also in fresh trouble as a case has been filed by a right-wing group in Delhi High Court for hurting the sentiment of Hindus by the wrong portrayal of Lord Ram in the film.

