Adipurush star Prabhas to burn Ravan's effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila this year; Check details

The actor is slated to participate in Delhi’s famous Lav Kush Ramleela and burn the effigy of Ravan, this year.
Now that Dusshera is right around the corner, people are busy with the preparations. The 10-day extravaganza is celebrated by the Hindu community all across the globe with immense zeal.
The ebullient festivities of Dussehra this year will commence on September 26 and conclude on October 5. While expressing his excitement in interaction with ANI, the head of the Lav Kush Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar said, “Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra.”
Like every year, this time too, there will be three effigies of Raavan, Kumbh Karan and Meghnaad, respectively. Adding to this, Arjun said, “Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off.”