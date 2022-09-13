Adipurush star Prabhas to burn Ravan's effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila this year; Check details

Mini The actor is slated to participate in Delhi’s famous Lav Kush Ramleela and burn the effigy of Ravan, this year.

Now that Dusshera is right around the corner, people are busy with the preparations. The 10-day extravaganza is celebrated by the Hindu community all across the globe with immense zeal.

To take your excitement up a notch we have a surprise for all the Prabhas fans. Excited? The actor is slated to participate in Delhi’s famous Lav Kush Ramleela and burn the effigy of Ravan, this year.

The ebullient festivities of Dussehra this year will commence on September 26 and conclude on October 5. While expressing his excitement in interaction with ANI, the head of the Lav Kush Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar said, “Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra.”

Like every year, this time too, there will be three effigies of Raavan, Kumbh Karan and Meghnaad, respectively. Adding to this, Arjun said, “Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off.”

In the past few years, actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have also been a part of the grad commemoration. The Lav Kush Ramlila committee never fails to captivate people with their intriguing Pandal concepts. For this year, they will be making a replica of Ayodha’s Ram Mandir at the Red Fort.

On the work front, Prabhas has several films in his pipeline. In the film Adipurush, helmed and penned by Om Raut, the actor will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh among others.

The film is anticipated to hit the silver screen on January 12, next year. Additionally, Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar, a film directed and written by Prashanth Neel, which is also expected to make its theatrical release next year.

Last but not the least, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K. The film is expected to release in the theatres next year. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan will also be starring in the film.