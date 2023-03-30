Adipurush new poster out: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer to release on June 16

The new poster has received mixed reactions from fans who were anticipating something big from the filmmakers. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January but after facing a backlash for poor VFX, the release date was pushed back further.

A new poster of magnum opus Adipurush, by Om Raut, was unveiled on Thursday, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Prabhas shared the new poster on Instagram and wrote, “Mantron se badhke tera naam, Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than a mantra, Jai Shri Ram).” We also get a glimpse of the characters played by Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in the film. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram. Kriti will play Sita in the mythological film. Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lord Ram’s brother Laxman.

The new poster has received mixed reactions from fans who were anticipating something big from the filmmakers.

Reacting to the poster, one fan wrote, “Nothing against the actors, not their fault. But even the poster doesn't look promising.”

Another fan vented out his frustration and wrote, “Worst adaptation ever.”

A person wrote, “Just imagine Prabhas' Baahubali look of long hair as Lord Rama… it would have been awesome.”

“Better to drop this project Prabhas anna (brother),” a comment read.

Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January but after facing a backlash for poor VFX, the release date was pushed back further.

Director Om Raut, in an interview with The Indian Express, said he was “not surprised” by the response. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium-the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone. That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."