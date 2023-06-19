Adipurush dialogue row: Nepal's Pokhara and Kathmandu ban screening of Hindi movies from today

After the orders from the mayors of both Metropolitan cities, the cinema halls in both cities scrapped the screening of Hindi films from their schedule and replaced them with Hollywood and Nepali movies.

Irked over "objectionable" words and depiction of Sita in the mythological epic film Adipurush, Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal have banned the screening of all Indian films starting Monday.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah defended the ban on all Hindi films in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area, saying the screening of the movie Adipurush without having one of its dialogues removed will cause "irreparable damage"

"Screening of all the Hindi films will be barred within Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Monday, June 19, as the objectionable words in the dialogue of the film Adipurush' has not yet been removed," Shah said in his Facebook post.