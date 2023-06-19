Adipurush ruckus escalates with death threats, protests — Anurag Thakur has this to say

Amid all the controversy and criticism, the Adipurush makers are laughing all the way to the bank as the film has already breached the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, following the death threats, Mumbai Police on Monday provided security to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

In response to the controversy surrounding certain dialogues in the film Adipurush, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday, June 19, said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has taken a decision on this. "No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," he noted.

"CBFC has taken a decision on this. The film's director and dialogue writer have spoken about changing the dialogues. No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," Thakur said interacting with the reporters.

The minister's remarks came after the makers of the film sought security cover from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats recently. In a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh, Kshatriya Karni Sena threatened to kill the director of the film, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

“We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, (I will chop him up if I can get my hands on him) we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him,” Dr Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, reportedly said.

At the same press conference, group member Indal Singh Rana also allegedly threatened Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and said, “Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka. (The city will be yours, house will be yours, the head will also be yours, only the shoe will be of Kshatriya Karni Sena.)"

Following the death threats, Mumbai Police on Monday provided security to Manoj Muntashir and said they are investigating the matter.

Adipurush, which was released across India on Friday (June 16), stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

The dialogues of the film is not the only problem Adipurush is facing with audiences. In India, the movie has been criticised for its poor VFX, costume choices, portrayal of mythological characters and below-average performances from the actors.

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla said on Sunday (June 18) the makers of the film have announced that they will make "alterations" to some of the film’s dialogues, after it was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language.

Several protests have erupted across the country demanding the ban on the film ever since its release. The protestors claim that the dialogues and scenes disrespected the characters and hurt religious sentiments.

Seers in Ayodhya on Monday demanded an immediate ban on film saying its dialogues made their "blood boil." A group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film and the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow Police against its makers and actors. A Hindu outfit also staged a protest outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

Earlier, on Friday, the Hindu Sena filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court against the film alleging that it "hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner."

Meanwhile, Adipurush has already breached the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend despite all the negative publicity and criticism. According to the makers of the movie, Adipurush grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office worldwide in the first three days of release.