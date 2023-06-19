Adipurush ruckus escalates with death threats, protests — Anurag Thakur has this to say

Amid all the controversy and criticism, the Adipurush makers are laughing all the way to the bank as the film has already breached the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, following the death threats, Mumbai Police on Monday provided security to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.
In response to the controversy surrounding certain dialogues in the film Adipurush, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday, June 19, said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has taken a decision on this. "No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," he noted.
"CBFC has taken a decision on this. The film's director and dialogue writer have spoken about changing the dialogues. No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," Thakur said interacting with the reporters.
The minister's remarks came after the makers of the film sought security cover from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats recently. In a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh, Kshatriya Karni Sena threatened to kill the director of the film, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.
“We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, (I will chop him up if I can get my hands on him) we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him,” Dr Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, reportedly said.
At the same press conference, group member Indal Singh Rana also allegedly threatened Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and said, “Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka. (The city will be yours, house will be yours, the head will also be yours, only the shoe will be of Kshatriya Karni Sena.)"
