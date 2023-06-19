CNBC TV18
Adipurush ruckus escalates with death threats, protests — Anurag Thakur has this to say

Adipurush ruckus escalates with death threats, protests — Anurag Thakur has this to say

Adipurush ruckus escalates with death threats, protests — Anurag Thakur has this to say
By Anushka Sharma  Jun 19, 2023 7:09:40 PM IST (Updated)

Amid all the controversy and criticism, the Adipurush makers are laughing all the way to the bank as the film has already breached the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, following the death threats, Mumbai Police on Monday provided security to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

In response to the controversy surrounding certain dialogues in the film Adipurush, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday, June 19, said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has taken a decision on this. "No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," he noted.

"CBFC has taken a decision on this. The film's director and dialogue writer have spoken about changing the dialogues. No one has the right to hurt anyone's sentiments," Thakur said interacting with the reporters.


The minister's remarks came after the makers of the film sought security cover from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats recently. In a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh, Kshatriya Karni Sena threatened to kill the director of the film, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

