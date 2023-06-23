Adipurush box office collection day 7: Prabhas starrer nosedives to Rs 5.5 crore despite altered dialogues

Amid heavy backlash, objectionable dialogues of the movie were altered to cater to the demands and sentiments of the audiences. Despite the changes, the total collection of the film continues to fall

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush continues its downward spiral at the box office despite all the efforts by the makers to increase the footfall at the theatres. The mythological drama nosedived on weekdays after a promising opening weekend. On its 7th day of running, on June 22, the collections of the movie dropped to only Rs 5.5 crore in all languages across India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The much talked about Prabhas starrer failed to recover from its plunging box office collections though the makers removed the objectionable dialogues, which stirred a controversy. The total collection of the film continues to fall even after the makers altered the dialogues and even slashed the ticket prices to Rs 150 in a few states for weekdays.

Notably, the makers made changes in the dialogues of Lord Hanuman, where he said ‘Kapda tera baap ka (the cloth belongs to your father)’. It has now been changed to ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka (the cloth belongs to your Lanka)’ and so on.

Adipurush box office collection

On day 7 Adipurush collected approximately Rs 5.5 crore, which takes the total first week collection of the film to an estimated Rs 260.55 crore in all languages at the domestic box office, according to a Sacnilk report.

The mythological drama has garnered nearly Rs 400 crore in gross collections worldwide.

The production house, T-Series on Thursday tweeted that the film has earned approximately Rs 410 crore gross in six days.

“The divine tale continues to conquer the hearts of many! Jai Shri Ram,” the official handle of T-Series wrote on Twitter.

However, the film continues to fall on the weekdays with daily numbers suggesting little to no change.

The film, which has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 500 core, raked in about Rs 340 crore on its opening weekend due to the high anticipation among the audiences.

In the first three days, the film collected Rs 140 crore on day one, and Rs 100 crore each on day two and three at the worldwide box office.

Since then it has witnessed a drastic slide at the box office due to negative reviews on social media and by film critics.

The film, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.