Adipurush box office collection day 7: Prabhas starrer nosedives to Rs 5.5 crore despite altered dialogues

Amid heavy backlash, objectionable dialogues of the movie were altered to cater to the demands and sentiments of the audiences. Despite the changes, the total collection of the film continues to fall

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush continues its downward spiral at the box office despite all the efforts by the makers to increase the footfall at the theatres. The mythological drama nosedived on weekdays after a promising opening weekend. On its 7th day of running, on June 22, the collections of the movie dropped to only Rs 5.5 crore in all languages across India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The much talked about Prabhas starrer failed to recover from its plunging box office collections though the makers removed the objectionable dialogues, which stirred a controversy. The total collection of the film continues to fall even after the makers altered the dialogues and even slashed the ticket prices to Rs 150 in a few states for weekdays.