According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected around Rs 69.1 crore in all five languages on its first Sunday, leading the total box office collection in India to Rs 221.1 crore.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has already breached the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend despite all the negative publicity and criticism over dialogue and poor VFX work. The Om Raut directorial grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office worldwide in the first three days of release, according to the makers of the movie.

“Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram #AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend,” film’s producer T-Series said.

Amid the backlash and criticism, the production house and writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla have announced that they will make changes in dialogues.

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntasir said, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to five dialogues, and they will be changed. If people do not like some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them,” he told ANI on Sunday.

On the first day of its release on April 16, it grossed Rs 86.75 crore across India in all five languages. However, on the second day, the collection seemed to weaken and grossed Rs 65.25 crore in all five languages. In the overall earnings till day three, it collected 112.25 crore in Hindi, 103.95 crore in Telugu, 1 crore in Malayalam, 2.35 crore in Tamil, and 1.55 crore in Kannada, according to Sacnilk.com.

On Sunday, Adipurush Hindi had a good number of theatres occupied, which was 47.27 percent for the morning shows, 75.34 percent for the afternoon shows, 77.16 percent for the evening shows, and 47.24 percent for the night shows.

The cinematic adaptation of Ramayan stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan in supporting roles. As the makers mentioned, it is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.