homeentertainment NewsAdipurush Box Office Collection day 3: Prabhas starrer nets Rs 340 crore worldwide

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 5:22:17 PM IST (Published)

According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected around Rs 69.1 crore in all five languages on its first Sunday, leading the total box office collection in India to Rs 221.1 crore.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has already breached the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend despite all the negative publicity and criticism over dialogue and poor VFX work. The Om Raut directorial grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office worldwide in the first three days of release, according to the makers of the movie.

“Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram  #AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend,” film’s producer T-Series said.
The mythological drama continues to get a good response from the audiences even after backlash and criticism for the dialogue and poor VFX work. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected around Rs 69.1 crore in all five languages on its first Sunday, leading the total box office collection in India to Rs 221.1 crore.
