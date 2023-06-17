Despite mixed reactions from the audience and critics, Adipurush has managed to reach the Rs 100 crore club on its first day. Adipurush has witnessed the second-best opening at the box office so far in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

South superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, which was released in theatres on Friday, June 16, opened to an overwhelming response at the box office despite mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. On its first day, the mythological drama is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in the box office collection. Adipurush has witnessed the second-best opening at the box office so far in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

With the number of advance bookings for the film, it was expected to have a blast once it got released in theatres. The film has collected nearly Rs 98 crores in all five language versions, according to early estimates. The collection from the Hindi version on the first day was around Rs 35 crore, according to Sacnilk.com, which tracks box office collections of films.

Adipurush has become the second film this year to registe r a massive collection at the box office on day 1 and it has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which garnered nearly Rs 55 crore on opening day.

According to boxofficeindia.com , the film also saw a good collection overseas. The final overseas numbers are not yet confirmed, but the early estimates indicate with overseas collections the movie has garnered Rs 140 crore worldwide on the first day.

On the other hand, Sacnilk reported that Adipurush earned Rs 86.5 crore in India in all five languages on the opening day.

The Hindi version of the film Adipurush has grossed less than this year’s record-breaker Pathaan. Last year, KGF 2 (Hindi) also opened to a mega collection of Rs 54 crore. However, Adipurush has beaten the record of last year’s Brahmastra, which collected nearly Rs 36 crore on opening day.

It is worth noting that Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 and Saaho opened with Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide on the first day.