Despite mixed reactions from the audience and critics, Adipurush has managed to reach the Rs 100 crore club on its first day. Adipurush has witnessed the second-best opening at the box office so far in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

South superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, which was released in theatres on Friday, June 16, opened to an overwhelming response at the box office despite mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. On its first day, the mythological drama is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in the box office collection. Adipurush has witnessed the second-best opening at the box office so far in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

With the number of advance bookings for the film, it was expected to have a blast once it got released in theatres. The film has collected nearly Rs 98 crores in all five language versions, according to early estimates. The collection from the Hindi version on the first day was around Rs 35 crore, according to Sacnilk.com, which tracks box office collections of films.