    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Adidas is the latest to cuts ties with Kanye West, others have dropped Ye too; here’s why

    Adidas is the latest to cuts ties with Kanye West, others have dropped Ye too; here’s why

    Adidas is the latest to cuts ties with Kanye West, others have dropped Ye too; here’s why
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In April, Forbes released its annual report on billionaires which valued the rapper at $2 billion. On Tuesday, the magazine said without the Adidas partnership West is worth $400 million as the partnership accounted for nearly $1.5 billion of his net worth

    Kanye West, or just Ye now, is no longer a billionaire after German sportswear company Adidas terminated its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer on Tuesday following his string of anti-Semitic remarks.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    After Adidas cut ties with him, the musician’s net worth fell to $400million and knocked him off the Forbes list of the world's billionaires.
    Adidas is the latest company to cut ties with Ye.
    “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism (sic) and any other sort of hate speech,” the German company said in a statement on Tuesday. It further added that West’s recent comments and actions were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” and violated the company’s values.
    What’s Ye’s net worth
    In April, Forbes released its annual report on billionaires which valued the rapper at $2 billion. On Tuesday, the magazine said without the Adidas partnership West is worth $400 million as the partnership accounted for nearly $1.5 billion of his net worth.
    ALSO READ: Thank God Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer gets a disappointing start
    West also holds a 5 percent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims. The rest of his wealth comes from real estate, cash, and his music catalogue, Reuters reported.
    String of controversies
    West has courted controversy in recent months for making troubling statements, many of which are anti-Semitic. The current wave of offensive speech started at the beginning of this month at the Paris Fashion Week and continued with unaired footage from an interview with Tucker Carlson. West has made a statement about the cause of George Floyd’s death during a podcast appearance and anti-Semitic remarks on social media.
    Earlier this month, West tweeted that he would be “going death con
    Twitter had deleted West’s remark and locked his account “due to a violation of Twitter’s policy.”
    He refused to apologise for his tweet during an interview with Piers Morgan, The US Sun reported. However, he later acknowledged that his comments caused "hurt and confusion" to people.
    Prior to this, West’s Instagram account was suspended after he posted screenshots of a conversation reportedly with rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In the conversation, West alleged that he believed Combs was being controlled by Jews.
    History of problematic statements
    In 2018, the rapper made comments on TMZ that “slavery was a choice.” The same year he surprised fans by visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and showing his support for him. He also announced his campaign for president in 2019.
    He also called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast”, Al Jazeera reported.
    Earlier this year, when his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian neared an end, he encouraged fans to yell at her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and gave him the nickname “Skete.”
    During his fashion show in Paris, West wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.
    He has made disparaging comments about Adidas, which manufactures and distributes his Yeezy line.
    The multiple Grammy award-winning artiste earlier accused US apparel retailer Gap and Adidas of failing to build permanent stores for his Yeezy fashion line as contractually promised. He even accused Adidas of stealing his designs for their own products.
    Brands cut ties
    West’s talent agency, CAA, recently cut ties with him, while the MRC studio said it was shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.
    Last week, the Balenciaga fashion house broke its partnership with West. JPMorgan Chase also ended its business relationship with West.
    In September, Gap ended its partnership with West and said it would take steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores.
    Recently, West hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. However, Vasquez reportedly dropped him as a client after West refused to walk back his anti-Semitic comments.
    ALSO READ: Ram Setu Day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar’s Diwali records an average start
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Adidasanti-semitic feelingsanti-semitismGapKanye Westkim kardashian

    Previous Article

    Watch: Trevor Noah roasts British racists over Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister

    Next Article

    Thank God Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer gets a disappointing start

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng