Adah Sharma is celebrating her 31st birthday on May 11. The actress has already made a mark in the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. She has been a part of some successful projects like 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee and more.

Adah Sharma is currently in the news for her latest film The Kerala Story which has stirred a debate in the country. Despite all the controversies surrounding the movie, the Sudipto Sen directorial has grossed over Rs 55 crore at the box office in just five days. Adah Sharma is playing the lead role in The Kerala Story, which is based on the story of three women from Kerala, who were forced to join ISIS.

On Adah Sharma’s birthday, here’s a look at five lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. She wanted to drop out of school to pursue acting.

Adah, who initially wanted to become a circus artist, discovered her passion for acting while she was in school. She was so fascinated by it that she wanted to drop out of school and pursue a career in acting. However, her parents convinced her to complete her education at least till Class 12.

2. A trained dancer

Adah is a trained dancer in both Indian classical and Western dance forms. She learnt dancing at the age of three, with dance forms like jazz and ballet. Later on, she joined Gopi Krishna's Dance Academy to get training in Kathak. She also received Salsa training in the United States. Apart from dancing and acting, she is highly skilled in gymnastics too.

3. She is an animal lover

Adah Sharma started a campaign to adopt stray animals as a part of her active participation with animal welfare groups. With the campaign, she encouraged people to provide stray animals with a home rather than buying expensive dog breeds.

4. She has always been a vegetarian

Adah has been a strict vegetarian since childhood due to her love for animals. Throughout her career, she has often urged her fans to move away from eating meat and adopt a vegetarian diet.

5. She was rejected for her looks

During her initial days in the industry, Adah was surprisingly rejected and mocked for her looks. In an old interview with IB Times, the actress revealed that she faced rejections as ‘she didn’t look good’ and was often mocked for her thick eyebrows.